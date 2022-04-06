Sabres top Hurricanes 4-2 for first win against Carolina since 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — For the first time since 2016 the Buffalo Sabres have beaten the Carolina Hurricanes. Buffalo topped Carolina on Tuesday night 4-2 to improve to 26-34-11 on the season. Since March 1, the Sabres are 10-4-3.

Don Granato just gets it pic.twitter.com/svxDb4QkME — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 6, 2022

Victor Olofsson scored the game-winning goal on a pretty feed from Rasmus Dahlin with less than eight minutes left in the final frame. Dylan Cozens sealed the win with a power play goal three minutes later, snapping a 17-game scoring drought.

Buffalo’s first goal of the game came from Jeff Skinner in the second period, converting on an odd-man rush with Tage Thompson. Casey Mittelstadt scored the other Sabres goal four minutes later.

Craig Anderson, who was named the first star of the game, stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Buffalo will now travel to Carolina for a game in Raleigh on Thursday night.

