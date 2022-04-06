Watch
Sabres top Hurricanes 4-2 for first win against Carolina since 2016

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 22:12:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — For the first time since 2016 the Buffalo Sabres have beaten the Carolina Hurricanes. Buffalo topped Carolina on Tuesday night 4-2 to improve to 26-34-11 on the season. Since March 1, the Sabres are 10-4-3.

Victor Olofsson scored the game-winning goal on a pretty feed from Rasmus Dahlin with less than eight minutes left in the final frame. Dylan Cozens sealed the win with a power play goal three minutes later, snapping a 17-game scoring drought.

Buffalo’s first goal of the game came from Jeff Skinner in the second period, converting on an odd-man rush with Tage Thompson. Casey Mittelstadt scored the other Sabres goal four minutes later.

Craig Anderson, who was named the first star of the game, stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Buffalo will now travel to Carolina for a game in Raleigh on Thursday night.

