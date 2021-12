BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced several key roster moves in addition to a trade they made earlier on Thursday.

The Sabres announced that goalie Dustin Tokarski has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

In addition, the Sabres recalled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester, and forward Casey Mittelstadt has been activated off injured reserve.

The Sabres play against Sam Reinhart on Thursday for the first time since he was traded from the Sabres to the Florida Panthers.