BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Thursday that they acquired goalie Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

Subban, 27, has played 82 NHL games with Boston, Vegas, and Chicago since the 2014-15 season.

Subban was 6-8-1 last season for Chicago with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

The goalie who has been in the AHL this season is 2-2-1 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.38 goals-against average.