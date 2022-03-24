Sabres take down Penguins 4-3 in shootout for third straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the first time since their three wins to start the season, the Buffalo Sabres have won three in a row. On Wednesday, the Sabres knocked off the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout. Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson scored in the shootout, while Craig Anderson stopped both Penguins' attempts.

Thompson led the way for the Sabres, scoring two goals to give him his 26th and 27th goals of the season. Zemgus Girgensons scored the other Sabres goal for his eighth of the year.

"I think we've been a lot better at playing consistently and that's why we're getting the results," Thompson said after the win.

Despite their loss, Pittsburgh erased three different deficits with goals from Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. Pittsburgh was a perfect 2-for-2 with the man advantage, while the Sabres were 0-for-3.

With the win, Craig Anderson improves to 12-9 on the season.

During the Sabres' current win streak, all three games were sealed in extra time.