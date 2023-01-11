Sabres swept by Kraken in season series, fall 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the second time this season, the Sabres failed to knock off the NHL’s newest franchise, falling to the Kraken 4-3. It’s the second straight loss for the Sabres, who fall to 20-17-2 on the season. Buffalo is now 0-4 against the Kraken in franchise history.

Missed opportunities seemed to be a common them after tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/RpUQzWuE2I — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 11, 2023

Buffalo jumped out to an early lead on a pretty play from Tage Thompson, who found Alex Tuch streaking to the net. The goal was Tuch’s 19th of the season.

After Seattle responded with a late first-period goal, the Sabres regained the lead thanks to Rasmus Dahlin’s 13th goal of the season. The goal ties his previous career high.

Seattle tied the game later in the second period, and it remained tied until early in the third period when Seattle forward Matty Beniers scored his 16th of the year. Seattle doubled the lead later in the period with a goal from Justin Schultz. Tuch scored his second goal of the night in the final seconds to bring the Sabres within one, but their comeback fell short.

In his first game back since November 16th, Eric Comrie stopped 17 of the 21 shots he faced. The Sabres are back in action as they close out a four-game home stand on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

