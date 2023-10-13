Sabres struggle to find offense in season opener, fall to Rangers 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — In a season with sky-high expectations, the Buffalo Sabres looked flat out of the gate, falling to the New York Rangers 5-1 in their season opener. Buffalo fell behind in the first period and could never climb their way out of an early hole.

Alexis Lafreniere opened the scoring for the Rangers less than four minutes into the game. They doubled their lead later in the period on a Chris Kreider power-play goal.

In the second period, the Rangers took a three-goal lead on Artemi Panarin’s first of the season. Panarin beat Sabres goaltender Devon Levi after a bad turnover from the Sabres at their own end of the ice.

Buffalo responded with their only goal of the night in the final minutes of the middle frame when JJ Peterka scored his first of the season.

Kreider scored his second goal of the evening to bury any chance of a Sabres comeback and extend the lead to 4-1 in the third period. Jacob Trouba added an empty-net goal with 1:29 left to play.

Devon Levi, who started in net for the Sabres, finished with 25 saves on 29 shots.

The Sabres hit the road for their second game of the season on Saturday against the New York Islanders.