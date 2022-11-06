Sabres squander third period lead, fall to Lightning 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite jumping out to a 3-2 lead in the third period, the Buffalo Sabres allowed three unanswered goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning to fall 5-3.

Lightning forward Nick Perbix scored the game-winner with 4:55 left in the third period, beating Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie. The goal was the first of Perbix's career. Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter to seal the win for Tampa Bay.

Buffalo's goals came from Zemgus Girgensons, Casey Mittelstadt, and Jeff Skinner. Eric Comrie turned away 26 of the 30 shots he faced.

With the loss, the Sabres fall to 7-5 on the season. The Sabres return to KeyBank Center for a game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday.