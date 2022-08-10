Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres sign Riley Sheahan to one-year/two-way contract

Sheahan appeared in 53 games for Buffalo in 2020-21
Riley Sheahan
Jeff Roberson/AP
Seattle Kraken's Riley Sheahan in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Riley Sheahan
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 18:49:47-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Wednesday the Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year/two-way contract worth $950,000.

Sheahan spent last season with the Seattle Kraken and Charlotte (AHL). Prior to that he played the 2020-2021 season with the Sabres appearing in 53 games, tallying 13 points.

In his career Sheahan has totaled 194 points in 635 games. Playing for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida prior to coming to Buffalo.

Buffalo opens up their season September 25th with an exhibition game against Washington.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United