Sabres sign Riley Sheahan to one-year/two-way contract

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Wednesday the Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year/two-way contract worth $950,000.

Sheahan spent last season with the Seattle Kraken and Charlotte (AHL). Prior to that he played the 2020-2021 season with the Sabres appearing in 53 games, tallying 13 points.

In his career Sheahan has totaled 194 points in 635 games. Playing for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida prior to coming to Buffalo.

Buffalo opens up their season September 25th with an exhibition game against Washington.