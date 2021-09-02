Watch
Sabres sign D Henri Jokiharju to three-year contract

Michael Dwyer/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Henri Jokiharju plays against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Henri Jokiharju
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:25:25-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back defenseman Henri Jokiharju on a three-year deal, worth an average annual value of $2.5M.

Jokiharju was acquired by the Sabres in the 2019 offseason in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. He played in 46 games last season with the Sabres, scoring three goals and adding five assists, and ranked second on the team in even-strength ice time per game. In the year prior, he was one of just four players to appear in all 69 games the team played.

With Casey Mittelstadt's signing earlier in the day, the Sabres still have to sign restricted free agent Rasmus Dahlin. Training Camp begins later this month.

