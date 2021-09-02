Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Sabres re-sign forward Casey Mittelstadt to three-year contract

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt skates the puck up the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Casey Mittelstadt
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 10:15:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.5 million.

The 22-year-old Mittelstadt was drafted in the first round, eighth overall, by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has played 155 games during his NHL career and tallied 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points.

He played in 41 games during the 2020-21 season and tallied 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. That ranked third among Sabres skaters in goals and fourth in points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716