Buffalo Sabres re-sign forward Casey Mittelstadt to three-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.5 million.

Mitts is back! 🙌



We have re-signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to three-year contract with an AAV of $2.5 million.



Details: https://t.co/rkpGTzfsrg pic.twitter.com/FLHTU2Wmrg — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 2, 2021

The 22-year-old Mittelstadt was drafted in the first round, eighth overall, by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has played 155 games during his NHL career and tallied 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points.

He played in 41 games during the 2020-21 season and tallied 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. That ranked third among Sabres skaters in goals and fourth in points.