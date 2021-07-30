Sabres sign Asplund to two-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund has a new deal.

On Friday the team announced that Asplund, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year deal worth $825,000 per season.

Asplund, 23, is coming his best season in the NHL. In 28 games played, the Sabres forward socred seven goals and added four assists for 11 points.

In his NHL career, Asplund has eight goals and 14 points in 57 games.

The former second-round pick has only played for the Sabres since he was selected 33rd overall in 2016.

Bove's take:

This is a nice value for the Sabres. I assumed the deal would be closer to $1.5 million per season after Asplund's surge at the end of last season.

For a guy trending in the right direction who is still just 23-years-old, this seems like a smart bet for GM Kevyn Adams.

Now we wait and see what happens with Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, and Henri Jokiharju.