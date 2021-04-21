Sabres shut out for 8th time this season as Bruins win 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Tuukka Rask stopped all 32 shots he faced on Tuesday evening as the Bruins shut out the Sabres 2-0. This is the 8th time the Sabres have been shut out this season.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Bruins in the first period as he beat Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski with a backhand shot 8:06 into the first period.

Connor Clifton doubled the Bruins lead in the second period with his first goal of the season as the puck snuck behind Tokarski and found its way into the net.

The Sabres finished the day 0-for-6 on the power play and generated only five shots.

With the win, the Bruins improve to 26-12-6 while the Sabres fall to 12-27-7. Buffalo hosts Boston two more times this week on Thursday and Friday.