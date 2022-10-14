Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft.

Head coach Don Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams got extensions and Kyle Okposo was named the 20th captain in franchise history.

The storylines were building and it all finally culminated at the KeyBank Center Thursday as the Ottawa Senators made the trek to the Queen City for the regular season opener.

In the first period both teams had plenty of chances to strike first. But it was Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk who scored on a slapshot. That would be the lone goal of the first period.

Whatever head coach Don Granato said in the first intermission seemed to work well for Buffalo in the second. JJ Peterka netted the equalizer early in the period and Rasmus Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal to give Buffalo it's first lead of the season. Peterka's goal even sweeter marking his first in the NHL.

"I think it's going to be hard to sleep tonight. But I'll try to reflect when I get back to the hotel. Right now I'm just enjoying the moment."

Third period was a full on back and forth battle while Buffalo defended their 2-1 lead. They did so very well by killing off multiple power plays. Which was made possible by the goaltending provided by Craig Anderson.

"I mean I came in and told the guys after the second that I'm 80 percent on breakaways. They've had four so the fifth is probably going in so we should probably clean that up. But again it's no panic. The guys settled in after that and got back to work."

"It's amazing to think he's 41. When you watch, this is a young man's sport. Tremendous job tonight because we don't win that game tonight without him."

And to put the icing on the cake, Victor Olofsson netted two empty net goals to put sweet ending to the Sabres 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

They'll host the Florida Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. from the KeyBank Center