Sabres place Rasmus Dahlin on injured reserve, put Riley Stillman on active roster

Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 02, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have placed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on injured reserve. By doing so the team has placed newly acquired defenseman Riley Stillman on the active roster.

This move allows Buffalo to add Stillman to the active roster without sending anyone to waivers.

Dahlin was not projected to play tonight due to injury.

