Sabres move into second wild card spot behind 3-1 win over Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres came alive in the second period and won their second straight game in the Sunshine State with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Jeff Skinner scored goal number 23 and 24 of the year tonight. Marking career points 599 and 600 while doing so. His second goal would be the finisher, making the score 3-1 in the third period.

Alex Tuch also found the back of the net for goal number 28 on the season in the second.

But the story of the night has to Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson who posted a monster stat line in the win.



SHOTS AGAINST SAVES SAVE PERCENTAGE 53 52 .981%

Buffalo will head back north to host the Washington Capitals on Sunday in another game between teams competing for wild card spots. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m. est. at the KeyBank Center.