Sabres lose 11th consecutive game in Raleigh, fall to Hurricanes 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 11th consecutive time, the Buffalo Sabres traveled to Raleigh and failed to beat the Carolina Hurricanes on their home ice, this time losing 5-2. Buffalo hasn't won a game in Carolina since the 2016 season.

The Hurricanes jumped out an early lead on Thursday and never looked back. Jordan Staal scored Carolina's first goal just six minutes into the first period. Sebastian Aho doubled the Hurricanes' lead less than two minutes later, causing the Sabres to replace starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with James Reimer.

The change didn't phase the Hurricanes, who scored again less than two minutes later. Before the halfway point of the first period, the Sabres were already trailing 3-0.

Alex Tuch scored later in the period for the Sabres' first goal of the evening to make it 3-1 going into the first intermission. Carolina once again grabbed a three-goal lead when Taylor Hall scored in the second period.

J.J. Peterka brought the Sabres within two after his goal early in the third period. But with an empty net in the final minutes of the game, the Hurricanes sealed the win with their fifth goal of the evening.

With the loss, the Sabres remain in last place in the Eastern Conference and well out of playoff contention. Their next game is on Saturday at home as they host the Montreal Canadiens.

