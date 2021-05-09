Watch
Sabres great Ryan Miller shares emotional moment with parents following last NHL game

Alex Brandon/AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller (30) catches a shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Washington. The Sabres won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBW) — Legendary former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller shared an emotional moment with his parents after his final National Hockey League game, Saturday night.

The 40-year-old announced earlier this year that he would be retiring following the end of 2020-21 NHL season.

Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played 11 seasons with the Sabres before he was traded to St. Louis in the 2013-14 season.

Miller spent the last four seasons of his career in Anaheim with the Ducks.

In his last NHL game, the Ducks lost in overtime to the Minnesota Wild, 4-3.

Miller ends his career as the Sabres' franchise leader in wins with 284.

