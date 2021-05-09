Sabres great Ryan Miller shares emotional moment with parents following last NHL game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBW) — Legendary former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller shared an emotional moment with his parents after his final National Hockey League game, Saturday night.
An emotional moment at the end of an amazing career🥺🧡#FlyTogether | @AnaheimDucks | @RyanMiller3039 pic.twitter.com/YXwrEC18m3— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 9, 2021
The 40-year-old announced earlier this year that he would be retiring following the end of 2020-21 NHL season.
Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played 11 seasons with the Sabres before he was traded to St. Louis in the 2013-14 season.
Miller spent the last four seasons of his career in Anaheim with the Ducks.
In his last NHL game, the Ducks lost in overtime to the Minnesota Wild, 4-3.
Miller ends his career as the Sabres' franchise leader in wins with 284.