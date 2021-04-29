Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will retire from NHL at end of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller has announced he will retire following the 2020-21 season.

Miller holds the Sabres franchise record for games played by a goaltender (540), wins (284), and saves (14,847). He is tied for second in save percentage (.916) behind fellow Sabres legend Dominik Hasek.

He finishes his career as the all-time winningest U.S.-born goaltender with 390 wins which ranks 14th in NHL history. He also ranks 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played (794) in NHL history.

Miller is one of six goalies in NHL history to win 30 games in seven straight seasons from 2006 to 2012.

In a statement released by the Anaheim Ducks, his current team, Miller said the following:

It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional. I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm. - Ryan Miller

The Sabres released the following statement:

The entire Buffalo Sabres organization would like to congratulate Ryan Miller, who was a fierce competitor and one of the best goaltenders in the history of our franchise. His on-ice performance and dedication to our fans has forever endeared Ryan to the Western New York community. Through his Steadfast Foundation and numerous charitable events, Ryan consistently displayed a sincere commitment to Buffalo and was the epitome of what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre. - Buffalo Sabres

540 games.

284 wins.

14,847 saves.

1 Vezina Trophy.

Countless memories in Western New York.



Congratulations on your retirement, @RyanMiller3039! Forever a Buffalo Sabre.



➡️ https://t.co/whWVXmP59X pic.twitter.com/o44607i538 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 29, 2021

Miller was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 1999 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Sabres in 2002 and became the team's starting goaltender in 2005-06. In 2009-10 he posted a career-high .929 save percentage and a 41-18-8 record, winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender. At the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Miller helped lead Team USA to a silver medal and he was chosen as Tournament MVP.

He was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2014. Following a stint with the Blues, Miller went on to play for the Vancouver Canucks and then the Anaheim Ducks.