Sabres great Ryan Miller has raised $1 million for Roswell Park, but he's not done yet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres great Ryan Miller was back in town on Thursday Night for his annual Catwalk for Charity Fundraiser at Seneca One.

Miller started the event in 2007 during his playing days, with proceeds going to Roswell Park. Dating back to the first event, Miller and his teammates have helped raise more than $1 million for pediatric cancer patients.

Hell of a turnout for Ryan Miller’s catwalk for charity event. The event has raised more than $1M for @RoswellPark since 2007 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Su3lO2Z02d — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 11, 2025

After several years off, Miller brought the event back in 2024 and decided to run it back this year.

"I think this is a great definition of community," Miller said Thursday night. "I've had a lot of great life experiences here and I feel like people have your back here and I think they really want to get behind something."

"To have him come back as an alumni and really want to invest his time and energy and just genuine kindness into the Western New York community (is amazing)," Roswell Park Director of Corporate & Sports Partnerships Jenn Hickok said. "To have the fruit of the labor of both the Buffalo Sabres and the alumni benefit Roswell Park and our pediatric patients, it's just one more testament to the spirit of good neighbors."

The theme for this year's event was local fashion, with other big names in Buffalo sports modeling clothing created by local designers. Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas was at the event, along with Josh Byrne, Dhane Smith, and John Tavares from the Buffalo Bandits. Several of Miller's former Sabres teammates were also in attendance, including Andrew Peters, Patrick Kaleta, Tim Kennedy, and Jon Scott.

"Ryan is a great guy, he's the real deal," Hickok added. "He gives back to the community, he's invested in the Western New York area, and this is a place he'll continue to call home forever."

"It meant a lot to me to be here in Buffalo and I want to continue," Miller said. "I'm looking forward to drawing people back. Bringing alumni back, bringing friends back, keep highlighting the city and all the things we love about Buffalo."

