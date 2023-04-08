Watch Now
Sabres goaltender Devon Levi wins Mike Richter award for second straight year

Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shot during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 21:50:25-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres rookie goaltender Devon Levi has won the 2023 Mike Richter award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the top goalie in men's college hockey.

In his final season at Northeastern this year. Levi posted a .933 save percentage. With an average of 2.24 goals against per game and recorded six shutouts.

In addition to the Mike Richter award. Levi was previously named Hockey East player of the year for the second straight season.

Levi also notched career win number two in last nights 7-6 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings.

