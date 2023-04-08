Sabres goaltender Devon Levi wins Mike Richter award for second straight year

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres rookie goaltender Devon Levi has won the 2023 Mike Richter award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the top goalie in men's college hockey.

In his final season at Northeastern this year. Levi posted a .933 save percentage. With an average of 2.24 goals against per game and recorded six shutouts.

Congratulations to Devon Levi on winning the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goaltender in men's college hockey, for the SECOND year in a row! 🙌 Details: https://t.co/Lr2O313Sns pic.twitter.com/l68lOe0KQZ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 7, 2023

In addition to the Mike Richter award. Levi was previously named Hockey East player of the year for the second straight season.

Levi also notched career win number two in last nights 7-6 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings.