Sabres GM Kevyn Adams excited to share draft night with staff

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The 2022 NHL draft is now a mere five days away. And with three first round picks, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has a multitude of options and opportunities to help create some young but talented depth to the organization.

But aside from the business aspect of their trip to Montreal. Adams shared that simply getting back to an in-person draft and being around his staff to share the big moments with is something he's very much been looking forward too. Adding that it's a perfect way to celebrate the hard work of so many this offseason.

"The amount of work these guys do throughout the year is a ton. And to have everyone come together and hear the name that we're about to call and names that we call. Being able to be apart of that and shake hands. I just think that's a big part of this job," says Adams. I think in the last month there's not a person in the hockey world that I haven't run into who didn't say I'll see you in Montreal. So I don't know if they're going to have enough hotel rooms in Montreal to fit everybody. But I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

The NHL Draft is Thursday night at 7 p.m. est.