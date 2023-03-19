Sabres give up seven goals in another lopsided loss to Presidents' Trophy frontrunner Boston

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Presidents' Trophy frontrunner Boston scored their first goal of Sunday afternoon's tilt against Buffalo 15 seconds into the first period. From there they would score six more goals, all unanswered. On their way to 7-0 win at the KeyBank Center.

Each team put up a similar shots on goal statline. The Bruins posting 25, the Sabres 26. But the difference tonight was that Buffalo's defense and goaltending surrendered seven goals on those 25 shots. Whereas Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped all 26 for shutout performance.

The loss marks Buffalo's third in a row and the second straight time giving up seven goals in back-to-back contest against Boston. Afterwards Don Granato talked about his team's continual need to snap this recent stretch of let-downs.

"You've got to learn to let go. And sometimes you can't let go fast enough to react. Tonight's game, you fall down you got to let go. I think we were a little tense. You move a stick out of the way and there's an open passing lane because you carried something over negative."

Buffalo will stay at the KeyBank Center for their next game. A Tuesday night showdown with Nashville. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.