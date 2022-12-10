Sabres forward Jeff Skinner suspended three games for cross-checking penalty in Friday's loss to Penguins

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been suspended by the NHL for three games for cross-checking Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel.

According to NHL Public Relations' statement on the suspension, Skinner will forfeit $145,945.95. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The penalty happened late in the third period with 21 seconds to play. Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson made a save and Guentzel made contact with Anderson as he covered the puck.

Shortly after, Skinner delivered a cross check to the face of Guentzel. Skinner was given a five-minute match penalty. Guentzel was assessed a two-minute penalty for slashing.

As a result, Buffalo started the overtime period a man down. And Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter scored the game winning goal one minute and 36 seconds into the OT period.

Both teams will run it back tonight at PPG Paints Arena for a 7 p.m. est. puck drop.

