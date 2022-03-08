Sabres fall to Panthers in Reinhart's return 6-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the second straight day the Sabres lost on home ice, this time falling to the Florida Panthers 6-1.

Buffalo's first goal didn't come until the third period when John Hayden scored his second goal of the season. Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight finished with 28 saves.

In his first game back in Buffalo, Sam Reinhart tallied an assist. Reinhart now has 53 points in 53 games played this season.

Reinhart's former Sabres teammate Brandon Montour opened the scoring 5:22 into the game. Florida finished with just three shots in the first 20 minutes.

The Panthers offense exploded in the middle period with four goals, all in a seven minute span.

In the third period Florida added another goal on the power play from Aleksander Barkov.

With the loss, the Sabres fell to 18-32-8 on the season. Reinhart and Montour's teammate Jack Eichel makes his return to Buffalo on Thursday when the Sabres host the Vegas Golden Knights.

