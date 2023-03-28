Sabres fall to Canadiens in lengthy shootout at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens needed 65 minutes and a shootout to determine a winner Monday night at the KeyBank Center. But it would be the Canadiens edging out the win in an absolute thriller.

Buffalo fell behind fast in the opening period. Jordan Harris got Montreal on the board first, 1:22 into the game. Prompting a fast response from an unlikely Sabres' name just minutes later.

After being recalled from Rochester earlier this morning, Lukas Rousek on his first ever NHL shift found the back of the net on a rebound shot for his first ever NHL goal.

Tied 1-1 in the second, the same order of events spawned once again. The Canadiens jumped ahead early but an immediate answer from Buffalo followed. This time it was JJ Peterka scoring his 10th goal of the season for the equalizer.

The Sabres had four power-play opportunities through the first two periods and the fourth time proved to be the charm. Riley Stillman's first goal as a Sabre put Buffalo ahead 3-2. And that would be your score heading to the final 20 minutes of regulation.

It was with just over 11 minutes to play that Montreal found their equalizer from Brendan Gallagher. Three periods would not be enough so this game would go to overtime tied at 3-3.

Buffalo had the early chances in overtime but a power-play opportunity for the Canadiens put the pressure on the Sabres defense. But Rasmus Dahlin rose to the occasion to keep Montreal off the scoreboard. So after 65 minutes of play this contest had to end in shootout.

It was there Montreal would edge Buffalo 2-1 and snag two points in the standings. While Buffalo comes away with one.

They'll have a few days off to rest before another home game against the New York Rangers await them on Friday night. Puck drop at the KeyBank Center is at 7:00 p.m.