Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center.

The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on goal early putting Buffalo in a 6-0 deficit in that statistic. Despite that slow start when opportunity struck for the Sabres Alex Tuch made sure to capitalize on it. He found some space on a breakaway and put a beautiful backhand in between the goaltenders legs for his first goal of the season. While giving Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

With about 5:30 left to play in the opening period Florida's Colin White netted the equalizer on a slapshot. And then off a power play kill, Matthew Tkachuk put Florida up 2-1 late in the 1st period. But before we could get to intermission, Zemgus Girgensons knotted this game up at two with his first goal of the season. So 2-2 would be your score heading into the 2nd period.

Second period started off with a Panthers goal from Aaron Ekblad to put the visitors up 3-2. Jeff Skinner had a golden opportunity to tie it up midway through the period. But Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight made a spectacular glove save to preserve his team's lead.

Brandon Montour rewarded his efforts with the fourth Florida goal of the game with just over two minutes left in the period. But Rasmus Dahlin was not letting Buffalo go to the second intermission with a two-goal deficit. He strikes for his second goal of the season with just over a minute left in the period.

Third period definitely showcased the "chippiness" that ensued for most of this afternoon's contest. Lots of scuffles around the ice including multiple after the final horn. Florida kept Buffalo off the boards in the final 20 minutes to hold on for a 4-3 road win at the KeyBank Center.