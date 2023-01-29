Watch Now
Sabres fall in shootout to Wild, take three of four in road trip

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stops a shot by Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Posted at 12:18 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 00:18:39-05

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped a 3-2 contest to the Minnesota Wild that ended in a shootout.

Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau scored the game winning goal after both teams remained tied at two following the overtime period.

Buffalo's goals were scored by Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons.

The Sabres end their four-game road trip winning three of four games and will return home to face the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Buffalo sits just one point back of the final wild card spot, behind Pittsburgh.

