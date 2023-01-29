Sabres fall in shootout to Wild, take three of four in road trip

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped a 3-2 contest to the Minnesota Wild that ended in a shootout.

Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau scored the game winning goal after both teams remained tied at two following the overtime period.

Buffalo's goals were scored by Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons.

The Sabres end their four-game road trip winning three of four games and will return home to face the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Buffalo sits just one point back of the final wild card spot, behind Pittsburgh.