Sabres extend qualifying offers to five restricted free agents

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Monday the team has extended qualifying offers to five restricted free agents.

Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, and Casey Fitzgerald along with forwards Rasmus Asplund and Casey Mittelstadt were tendered.

Dahlin, the Sabres first overall pick from 2018, has scored 18 goals and tallied 107 points in 197 games played. Of the listed players, he'll very likely get the biggest contract. Jokiharju and Mittelstadt will also likely get raises if the two sides come to an agreement.

The Sabres did not give qualifying offers to forward Dawson DiPietro and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.

Unrestricted free agency begins in the NHL on Wednesday.

