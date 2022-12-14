Sabres explode in third period with six goals, top Kings 6-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite being outplayed for much of the first 40 minutes, the Buffalo Sabres snapped their losing skid thanks to a six-goal third period, knocking off the Los Angeles Kings 6-0. Craig Anderson was perfect in-between the pipes, stopping all 40 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

Tage Thompson opened the scoring for the Sabres with a power play goal 1:21 into the final frame. The goal was Thompson's 22nd of the season, which leads the team.

Buffalo doubled their lead just before the halfway point of the period, as Victor Olofsson beat Kings goaltender Phoenix Copley from just outside the crease. The goal was set up on a pretty pass from Rasmus Asplund behind the net.

Just 13 seconds later the Sabres struck again, as J.J. Peterka converted on a give-and-go with Jack Quinn to improve the lead to 3-0. Alex Tuch added onto the lead with a power play goal of his own to make it 4-0 Sabres. Thompson picked up his second goal of the night later in the period, giving him 23 goals on the season. Peyton Krebs capped off the night, scoring his third goal of the season with 1:27 left to play.

Buffalo improves to 13-14-2 on the season as they get set to begin a three-game Western Conference road trip. Their first game of the trip is on Thursday as they take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.