Sabres end season on high note, take down Blue Jackets and tally 91 points this season

COLUMBUS, OH. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres used a strong second and third period to wrap up the 2022-2023 season with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Devon Levi would get the nod in net tonight for Buffalo. However Columbus tested him early and scored the games first goal just 34 seconds into the opening period.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the second the Sabres would respond with three unanswered goals by Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Alex Tuch. Before a late Blue Jackets goal shrunk the Buffalo lead to 3-2 at the end of the second period.

With just under 16 minutes left to play in the third, Casey Mittelstadt notched his 15th goal of the season to give the Sabres a two-goal cushion. And Peyton Krebs wanted it to be a three-goal cushion. So he collected goal number nine of the year to do just that a few minutes later.

Buffalo would go on to win 5-2 over Columbus and finish the 2022-2023 season with 91 points. Their most since the 2010-2011 season where they last made the playoffs.