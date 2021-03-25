Sabres drop their 15th consecutive game, the longest stretch without a win in shootout era

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — On Wednesday night the Buffalo Sabres made the wrong kind of history. For the 15th consecutive time the Sabres failed to pick up a win, this time falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

With their 15h consecutive loss, the Sabres have surpassed their previous franchise record of 14 games without a win set back in 2014-2015.

The Sabres current stretch without a win is the longest in the NHL since 2014 and is the most consecutive games without a win since the NHL introduced the shootout.

With the loss the Sabres fall to 6-21-4 on the season and have gone more than a month since their last win [Feb. 23 vs. NJ].

The Sabres will take on the Penguins once again Thursday at 7:00 p.m.