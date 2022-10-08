Sabres drop preseason finale to Penguins 7-1

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WKBW) — Well that's why it's an exhibition game right? The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong side of a 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored twice in the contest and Sabres center Vinnie Hinostroza tallied Buffalo's lone goal of the evening.

Prior to their loss Friday, the Sabres had won their last two games over Carolina and Pittsburgh. They'll finish the preseason 4-2 overall.

Next on the schedule for Buffalo is the long-awaited home and regular season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est. from the KeyBank Center.

