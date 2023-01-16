Sabres drop fourth-straight home game, fall to Panthers 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite their five-goal night on Saturday, the Sabres couldn't carry over the offense into their Monday matinee, falling to the Florida Panthers 4-1. Alex Tuch scored the Sabres' lone goal in the third period, giving him 21 on the season. The loss is the Sabres fourth straight at KeyBank Center.

Former Sabre Brandon Montour opened the scoring for the Panthers just four minutes into the game. Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored goals for the Panthers, while Carter Verhaeghe added an empty-netter.

Sabres goaltender Ukko Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

The Sabres will have a chance to bounce back Tuesday night as they travel to Chicago for an 8:30 p.m. matchup with the Blackhawks.