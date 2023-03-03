Watch Now
Sabres crumble in third period on way to 7-1 loss to Boston

Charles Krupa/AP
Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato talks with players during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 22:05:27-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell apart in the third period of their Thursday night matchup against the Boston Bruins. The collapse resulted in a 7-1 loss to the NHL's best team.

At the end of the first period, both teams were knotted at a 0-0 tie. Fast forward to the end of the second period, the Bruins were able to build a 2-0 lead. Buffalo would have its hands full trying to close the gap.

When the third period rolled around, Boston went to work, and the Sabres had no answer. The Bruins outscored Buffalo 5-1 which included both an empty net goal and a shorthanded score.

The Sabres' lone goal of the evening was scored by Casey Mittelstadt in the final period. But Buffalo would fall by a final score of 7-1.

They will return to action Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop at the KeyBank Center is 12:30p.m. est.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
