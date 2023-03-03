Sabres crumble in third period on way to 7-1 loss to Boston

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell apart in the third period of their Thursday night matchup against the Boston Bruins. The collapse resulted in a 7-1 loss to the NHL's best team.

At the end of the first period, both teams were knotted at a 0-0 tie. Fast forward to the end of the second period, the Bruins were able to build a 2-0 lead. Buffalo would have its hands full trying to close the gap.

When the third period rolled around, Boston went to work, and the Sabres had no answer. The Bruins outscored Buffalo 5-1 which included both an empty net goal and a shorthanded score.

The Sabres' lone goal of the evening was scored by Casey Mittelstadt in the final period. But Buffalo would fall by a final score of 7-1.

They will return to action Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop at the KeyBank Center is 12:30p.m. est.