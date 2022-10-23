Watch Now
Sabres continue to fire on all cylinders out West

Buffalo will take on Seattle to make it four-in-a-row Monday night
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 18:07:24-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Rasmus Dahlin extended his newly set NHL record Saturday night when his fifth goal of the season put Buffalo up 1-0 in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks.

Alex Tuch also matched his career long goal streak as he netted his sixth goal of the season late in the opening period. Taking a 2-1 lead to the third period, two goals from Victor Olofsson and a goal from Zemgus Girgensons capped off the Sabres 5-1 win over the Canucks. Their third straight win to improve to 4-1 overall.

Whether it's Dahlin's record-setting streak, Tuch's ability to find the back of the net. Or the superb goaltending from Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie. Buffalo is finding ways to shatter their early season expectations.

Both general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato have talked about managing the highs and lows that will happen throughout the season. So now the question is, will the Sabres keep on progressing into what we all hope they would be. Or take a step back?

With 76 games left in the regular season there's still plenty of time for that question to stew. Buffalo will end their four-game western road stand Monday night against the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is at 10 p.m. est.

