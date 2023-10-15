Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres comeback bid falls short as Islanders hand Buffalo a 3-2 loss

Sabres Islanders Hockey
Noah K. Murray/AP
New York Islanders Scott Mayfield celebrates with goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after defeating the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Sabres Islanders Hockey
Posted at 12:23 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 00:23:29-04

ELMONT, NY. (WKBW) — In their first road game of the year and second regular season game, the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

The first period was all New York. Both Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri put one past Buffalo netminder Devon Levi to open up a 2-0 lead.

Trying to not fall too far behind like they did Thursday night, the Sabres were able to get on the scoreboard courtesy a Jordan Greenway goal. Assisted by Zach Benson. Marking the first career NHL points for the young 18-year old.

Benson would later tally his second assist with Rasmus Dahlin on Casey Mittelstadt's equalizer early in the third period.

However a Casey Cizikas goal with just under seven minutes left in the game would ultimately be the deciding goal that lifted New York to their 3-2 win over Buffalo.

The Sabres will return home four a four-game home-stand starting Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. est.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!