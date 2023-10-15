Sabres comeback bid falls short as Islanders hand Buffalo a 3-2 loss

ELMONT, NY. (WKBW) — In their first road game of the year and second regular season game, the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

The first period was all New York. Both Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri put one past Buffalo netminder Devon Levi to open up a 2-0 lead.

Trying to not fall too far behind like they did Thursday night, the Sabres were able to get on the scoreboard courtesy a Jordan Greenway goal. Assisted by Zach Benson. Marking the first career NHL points for the young 18-year old.

Benson would later tally his second assist with Rasmus Dahlin on Casey Mittelstadt's equalizer early in the third period.

With his multi-assist performance in tonight's game, Zach Benson became the second-youngest Sabres skater in franchise history to record multiple assists in a single game, behind only Pierre Turgeon. He is the fifth skater age 18 or younger (Shawn Anderson, Rasmus Dahlin, Phil… — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 15, 2023

However a Casey Cizikas goal with just under seven minutes left in the game would ultimately be the deciding goal that lifted New York to their 3-2 win over Buffalo.

The Sabres will return home four a four-game home-stand starting Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. est.