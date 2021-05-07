Sabres clinch worst record in NHL with 8-4 loss to Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Buffalo Sabres will finish the year with the worst record in the NHL. On Thursday, the Sabres sealed their fate with an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Drake Caggiula, his first with the team. Pittsburgh responded with two goals from Jeff Carter, to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Buffalo responded with Tage Thompson's eighth of the season in the second period. But one minute later Carter completed the hat trick to once again give the Penguins the lead.

Just about 30 seconds later the Sabres would once again tie things up as Caggiula scored his second of the evening. Pittsburgh responded with two more goals in one minute to take a 5-3 lead into the final period.

In the final period, Carter added his fourth goal of the game along with tallies from Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen. Jeff Skinner scored the lone Sabres goal in the third period.

With the loss, the Sabres fall to 15-33-7 on the season. In 55 games, the Sabres have just 37 points.

Buffalo now owns the best chances at landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. With changes to the previous NHL Draft lottery format, the Sabres will be guaranteed a top-three pick. The NHL Draft is set to begin on July 23.

The Sabres close out their season on Saturday afternoon with one last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

