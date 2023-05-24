Sabres bring back their captain Kyle Okposo: Why the deal makes sense for both sides

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is coming back for another season.

On Wedensday the team announced Okposo has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million to return to the Sabres for his seventh season in Buffalo and 17th in the NHL.

Okposo, 35, was named the Sabres captain prior to last season. In 2022-2023, Okposo played in 75 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

In 2021-2022, Okposo was awarded the Rick Martin Memorial Award, given to the player who fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre. A leader on and off the ice, Okposo will likely surpass the 1,000-game mark next season with his new one-year deal.

Bove's Take:

This makes a ton of sense for both the Sabres and Okposo. There's no denying Okposo's on-ice production has slipped over the years, but his impact in the locker room can't be overstated.

Okposo is still a capable player in a depth role and is taking a significant pay-cut with his new deal. Last season, the Sabres made great strides while still falling short of the playoffs. With Okposo back for at least one more season it would make ending the league-worst playoff drought that much sweeter.