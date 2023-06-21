Watch Now
Sabres announce they'll play in Kraft Hockeyville preseason game versus Toronto

Game set for September 27th
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 21, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they will play in a preseason game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Kraft Hockeyville celebrations. That matchup will take place Wednesday September 27th in West Lorne, Ontario.

West Lorne was one of two winning communities for the 2023 Kraft's Hockeyville contest. This game will help give the West Lorne Arena over $250,000 worth of upgrades to their facility.

We will update you as more information regarding the time and broadcast of this game become finalized.

