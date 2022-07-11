Sabres announce 2022 Development Camp rosters

BUFFALO, NY - (WKBW) — Ahead of their annual Development Camp beginning on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. the Buffalo Sabres have released their rosters for the four-day event.

The 2022 Sabres Development Camp roster is here! See ya Wednesday 😁#LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 11, 2022

The rosters include Buffalo's three first round picks of Matthew Savoie, Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich. Other notable players and prospects on the roster is newly drafted goaltender Topias Leinonen and former first overall pick from 2021 Owen Power.

Development camp schedule is listed below.

Wednesday:

Session One: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Session Two: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday:

Session One: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Session Two: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday:

Session One: 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Session Two: 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Saturday:

French Connection Tournament: 9:15 a.m. (Ticketed event)

