Sabres and forward Zemgus Girgensons reach agreement on one-year deal worth $2.5 million

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday afternoon that they've reached an agreement with forward and alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons. The deal is valued at $2.5 million dollars.

Girgensons was set to become an unrestricted free agent but has struck a deal with Buffalo that will keep in Western New York for the 2023-2024 season.

The #Sabres have re-signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a 1/yr deal More details below as both Zemgus and captain Kyle Okposo are set to come back for at least one more season in Buffalo@WKBW https://t.co/aMSOYzR8sv — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) June 20, 2023

Girgensons is the longest tenured player on the Sabres roster. And in the 2022-2023 season he amassed 18 points while playing a vital role in the line primarily composed of himself, captain Kyle Okposo and Peyton Krebs.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton will speak with the media in a press conference. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.