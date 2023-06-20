Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres and forward Zemgus Girgensons reach agreement on one-year deal worth $2.5 million

Zemgus Girgensons Sabres Hurricanes Hockey
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons (28) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Zemgus Girgensons Sabres Hurricanes Hockey
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 17:19:02-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday afternoon that they've reached an agreement with forward and alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons. The deal is valued at $2.5 million dollars.

Girgensons was set to become an unrestricted free agent but has struck a deal with Buffalo that will keep in Western New York for the 2023-2024 season.

Girgensons is the longest tenured player on the Sabres roster. And in the 2022-2023 season he amassed 18 points while playing a vital role in the line primarily composed of himself, captain Kyle Okposo and Peyton Krebs.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton will speak with the media in a press conference. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up