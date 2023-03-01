Watch Now
Sabres acquire third-round pick from Kings for rights to Erik Portillo

Michigan's Erik Portillo plays during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 18:52:48-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Erik Portillo's time with the Buffalo Sabres ended before it ever started. On Wednesday the Sabres sent the rights to Portillo to the Los Angles Kings in exchange for a third round pick.

Portillo, 22, was a 2019 third-round draft pick of the Sabres. This season, he has a 3.01 goal against average as a junior at Michigan.

According to multiple reports, Portillo didn't plan on signing with the Sabres and was willing to test the market once the Sabres no longer owned his rights. Portillo leaving provides an even clearer path for fellow prospect, Devon Levi, who is having another phenomenal season at Northeastern.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

