Rough November continues as Buffalo Sabres fall to Winnipeg Jets despite late efforts

JOHN WOODS/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie (31) saves a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) as Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson (23) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 11:30 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 23:30:29-05

WINNIPEG, MAN. (WKBW) — A late effort from the Buffalo Sabres came up short on the road Friday night by a final of 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Marking Buffalo's 5th loss in the month of November.

Scoring recap

1st Period
No goal scorers.

2nd Period
(W) Cole Perfetti (6)
Assists: Vladislav Namestnikov (6), Neal Pionk (6)
Score: 1-0

(W) Mason Appleton (5)
Assists: Nino Niederreiter (6), Adam Lowry (8)
Score: 2-0

(B) Alex Tuch (5)
Unassisted
Score: 1-2

(W) Nikolaj Ehlers (5)
Assists: Nino Niederreiter (7), Vladislav Namestnikov (7)
Score: 3-1

3rd Period
(B) JJ Petrka (7)
Assists: Rasmus Dahlin (9), Zach Benson (3)
Score: 2-3

Buffalo will return to action Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on the road Sunday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est.

