Rough November continues as Buffalo Sabres fall to Winnipeg Jets despite late efforts

WINNIPEG, MAN. (WKBW) — A late effort from the Buffalo Sabres came up short on the road Friday night by a final of 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Marking Buffalo's 5th loss in the month of November.

Scoring recap

1st Period

No goal scorers.

2nd Period

(W) Cole Perfetti (6)

Assists: Vladislav Namestnikov (6), Neal Pionk (6)

Score: 1-0

(W) Mason Appleton (5)

Assists: Nino Niederreiter (6), Adam Lowry (8)

Score: 2-0

(B) Alex Tuch (5)

Unassisted

Score: 1-2

(W) Nikolaj Ehlers (5)

Assists: Nino Niederreiter (7), Vladislav Namestnikov (7)

Score: 3-1

3rd Period

(B) JJ Petrka (7)

Assists: Rasmus Dahlin (9), Zach Benson (3)

Score: 2-3

Buffalo will return to action Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on the road Sunday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est.