Rough November continues as Buffalo Sabres fall to Winnipeg Jets despite late efforts

WINNIPEG, MAN. (WKBW) — A late effort from the Buffalo Sabres came up short on the road Friday night by a final of 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Marking Buffalo's 5th loss in the month of November.
Scoring recap
1st Period
No goal scorers.
2nd Period
(W) Cole Perfetti (6)
Assists: Vladislav Namestnikov (6), Neal Pionk (6)
Score: 1-0
(W) Mason Appleton (5)
Assists: Nino Niederreiter (6), Adam Lowry (8)
Score: 2-0
(B) Alex Tuch (5)
Unassisted
Score: 1-2
(W) Nikolaj Ehlers (5)
Assists: Nino Niederreiter (7), Vladislav Namestnikov (7)
Score: 3-1
3rd Period
(B) JJ Petrka (7)
Assists: Rasmus Dahlin (9), Zach Benson (3)
Score: 2-3
Buffalo will return to action Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on the road Sunday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est.