Rising Sabres star Dylan Cozens and the city of Buffalo blend together for perfect fit

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Dylan Cozens and the city of Buffalo have been a perfect match. With his recently signed seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension. It only solidifies the future of their growing relationship.

"Some guys want to play under the bright lights in the big cities. But I love being here and being a part of the community," says Sabres center Dylan Cozens. "And feeling that everyone is behind us and supporting us."

"It dispels the myth of lots of people who aren't in Buffalo that love to say players don't want to play in Buffalo," adds head coach Don Granato.

Cozens has had an electrifying season for the Blue and Gold. His growth on and off the ice can be credited to a lot of factors. But maybe none are more important than head coach Don Granato.

"He lets us play free and play with confidence. And that's something he's emphasized since day one," Cozens said. "I think that's allowed everyone to gain their confidence and be the player we all know we can be."

And along the way, that confidence has evolved into leadership.

"That next generation of players coming into our organization. Some who are here now, and the youngest guys in our lineup, all look up to Dylan," Granato added.

Aside from growing his roots in Buffalo, Cozen's contract extension gives him the chance to share the ice with some of the best in the game.

Something that even he from time to time, has to step back and appreciate.

"You look at Rasmus Dahlin in his draft year, he was one of the most famous hockey players out there. And now I'm hanging out with him everyday and practicing with him. So it's pretty cool," he adds. "And sometimes I just have to take a step back and look at how far I've come."

Taking a step back, to appreciate the steps forward.

