Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Rick Jeanneret to call 20 regular season Buffalo Sabres games as he closes out hall-of-fame career

items.[0].image.alt
David Duprey/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)
Rick Jeanneret
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 12:10:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret will call 20 regular season games as he closes out his hall-of-fame career.

Jeanneret announced in August he would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

He will begin his final season with the Sabres home opener against the Montreal Canadiens and his "last call" will be the Sabres final regular season game on April 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Below you can find a list of games he will call.

  • Thursday, October 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Saturday, October 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes
  • Saturday, November 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Wednesday, November 24 vs. Boston Bruins
  • Thursday, November 26 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Monday, November 29 vs. Seattle Kraken
  • Friday, December 10 vs. New York Rangers
  • Monday, December 27 vs. New York Islanders
  • Tuesday, January 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Monday, January 17 vs. Detroit Red Wings
  • Saturday, January 22 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Monday, March 7 vs. Florida Panthers
  • Friday, March 25 vs. Washington Capitals
  • Wednesday, March 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • Sunday, April 3 vs. Florida Panthers
  • Thursday, April 14 vs. St. Louis Blues
  • Saturday, April 16 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Wednesday, April 20 vs. Ottawa Senators
  • Saturday, April 23 vs. New York Islanders
  • Friday, April 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

According to the team Jeanneret is the NHL's longest-tenured announcer. He began calling Sabres games on the radio in October 1971 and joined the team's TV broadcasts in 1995.

Dan Dunleavy will call the remaining 62 games on the schedule. Rob Ray will return for his 10th season as the full-time color analyst.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!