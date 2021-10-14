Rick Jeanneret to call 20 regular season Buffalo Sabres games as he closes out hall-of-fame career

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret will call 20 regular season games as he closes out his hall-of-fame career.

Jeanneret announced in August he would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

He will begin his final season with the Sabres home opener against the Montreal Canadiens and his "last call" will be the Sabres final regular season game on April 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Below you can find a list of games he will call.

Thursday, October 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, October 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Saturday, November 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday, November 24 vs. Boston Bruins

Thursday, November 26 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Monday, November 29 vs. Seattle Kraken

Friday, December 10 vs. New York Rangers

Monday, December 27 vs. New York Islanders

Tuesday, January 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Monday, January 17 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, January 22 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Monday, March 7 vs. Florida Panthers

Friday, March 25 vs. Washington Capitals

Wednesday, March 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Sunday, April 3 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, April 14 vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, April 16 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, April 20 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, April 23 vs. New York Islanders

Friday, April 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

According to the team Jeanneret is the NHL's longest-tenured announcer. He began calling Sabres games on the radio in October 1971 and joined the team's TV broadcasts in 1995.

Dan Dunleavy will call the remaining 62 games on the schedule. Rob Ray will return for his 10th season as the full-time color analyst.