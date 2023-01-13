Resurgence Brewing Company beers celebrate the career of former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On January 19, former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller's career will be celebrated as he will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired in a pregame ceremony at KeyBank Center.

Resurgence Brewing Company announced it has crafted two new beers, Milz Pilz and 391 IPA, to celebrate Miller's career.

The beers are described as follows: "391 IPA, a hazy and tropical IPA that celebrates Ryan Miller’s record 391 wins, and Milz Pilz, a pilsner with white grape and floral notes."

A release party for the "Ryan Miller Mixed Pack" will be held on January 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Resurgence said guests will have the opportunity to meet Miller and purchase four packs of the beers with a signed card and signed poster art. The beers are already for sale at Resurgence Brewing on Chicago Street, Consumer’s Beverages, select Wegmans locations, and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the release party will be donated to the Steadfast Foundation.

“Buffalo athletes are always bigger than what they do on the ice or the field. Ryan's immortalization into the rafters deserves to be honored in every way possible, and his work with his Steadfast Foundation should be supported. We are thrilled to work with Ryan to bring Milz Pilz and 391 IPA to life and give back in true Resurgence fashion.” - Dan Robinson, Director of Sales at Resurgence

Miller, who was drafted by the Sabres in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, played 11 seasons in Buffalo. He holds the Sabres franchise record for games played by a goaltender with 540, wins with 284 and saves with 14,847. He won the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's top goaltender, for his performance during the 2009-2010 season.

After his career in Buffalo, he played across parts eight seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

He retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season with 391 wins, the most of any American-born goalie in NHL history.