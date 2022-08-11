Buffalo Sabres announce 'Ryan Miller Night' set for January 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced that "Ryan Miller Night" will take place on January 19, 2023.

While in town for his enshrinement in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in June, former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller learned his former team would retire his number 30 this coming season.

On January 19, 2023, Miller's career will be celebrated as he will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired in a pregame ceremony.

Miller, who was drafted by the Sabres in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, played 11 seasons in Buffalo. He holds the Sabres franchise record for games played by a goaltender with 540, wins with 284 and saves with 14,847. He won the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's top goaltender, for his performance during the 2009-2010 season.

After his career in Buffalo, he played across parts eight seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

He retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season with 391 wins, the most of any American-born goalie in NHL history.

Only one other goaltender, Dominik Hasek, has had his number (39) retired by the Sabres. He will be the seventh player in team history to have his number retired.