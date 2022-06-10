30 in the rafters: Buffalo Sabres to retire goalie Ryan Miller's number next season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While in town for his enshrinement in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller learned of another honor coming his way. Next season, his former team will retire his number 30.

The Sabres brought Miller and his family into KeyBank Center to share the news, from none other than Rick Jeanneret.

It’s Miller’s time.



Next season, number 30 will take its rightful place in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/3Z2Mos4kso — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 10, 2022

Miller played 11 seasons with the Sabres. He was drafted by the team in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, joining the organization in 2002 on the Rochester Americans roster.

By the end of the 2005-2006 season, Miller was locked in as the Sabres starting goalie. His 284 wins are a Sabres franchise record. After his career in Buffalo, he played another eight years in the NHL. He retired with the most wins of any American-born goalie. He retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Miller also won a silver medal with Team USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. The same year, he won the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL's best goaltender.

Only one other goaltender, Dominik Hasek, has had his number (39) retired by the team.

The Sabres have not yet announced the date on which Miller's number 30 will be hung from the rafters at KeyBank Center.