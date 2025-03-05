Report: Jordan Greenway gets two-year extension from Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jordan Greenway, who was scheduled to become a free agent this summer, is here to stay for at least two more years.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Sabres and Greenway are finalizing a two-year extension worth approximately $4 million per season.

Greenway, 28, missed most of this season with an injury but has been an effective depth forward for the Sabres in the 26 games he's played. Last year, Greenway had his best year since joining the Sabres, scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists in 67 games.

This likely means Greenway will be a piece the Sabres bring into next season, likely as a penalty-kill specialist and third or fourth-line winger.

Bove's take:

The money is a bit high but the term is fine. According to consulting firm AFP Analytics, Greenway had a projected cap hit of $3.8 million per season, so this deal aligns with their data.

Greenway brings gnarl and size to the Sabres lineup and seems to be a good fit with their roster.

My only issue with the deal is that this now becomes another forward the Sabres have under contract heading into next season. Greenway is certainly not the problem, but having so many players from this year's struggling team under contract for next year is uninspiring. It means either the front office will need to make moves, or we'll see basically the same forward group for another season. And the latter would be unacceptable.

This move makes sense for both sides, but it also means GM Kevyn Adams has even more work to do.

