Source: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn to miss two months with lower-body injury

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn will miss two months with a lower-body injury according to a source close to the situation.

The news was first reported by Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

The injury occurred about midway through the third period of Buffalo's most recent game against the San Jose Sharks. Quinn was checked into the boards by Sharks center Tomas Hertl and fell awkwardly on his left leg.

Quinn missed the first 32 games of this season while recovering from an Achilles injury on the same leg. In 17 games this season, Quinn has tallied five goals and seven assists.

Buffalo is currently on their all-star break and won't play again until February 6th at home against the Dallas Stars.